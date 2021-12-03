Cryptos - Not Overwhelmed By Omicron

It's a week since the scary market crash on Black Friday that followed the discovery of the Omicron variant of . With the extent of panic that was on play that day, none would have imagined that a week after Omicron, cryptos would be in positive territory.

Crypto rallied more than 1 percent on Friday to touch a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion. Only around a fourth of the top-100 cryptocurrencies are still in negative weekly returns.

Bitcoin has gained 0.57 percent overnight and 5.37 percent in the past week. It is now trading at $56,947.55. The 24-hour trading volume is $32 billion.

Open Interest in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Bitcoin Futures increased to 12786 on Thursday versus 12756 on Wednesday, 13197 on Tuesday and 15244 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the SEC has rejected a Bitcoin Spot ETF proposal from WisdomTree also.

Ethereum has rallied by 1.53 percent overnight to $4,603.32, a gain of more than 14 percent in a tumultuous week. The 24-hour trading volume now is $19 billion versus $22 billion on Thursday and $28 billion on Wednesday.

In the coins category, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), XRP (XRP), Polkadot (DOT), Dogecoin (DOGE), Terra (LUNA), Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin (LTC), Algorand (ALGO), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and TRON (TRX) rank as the top 15 in terms of market capitalization.

In the tokens category, Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), SHIBA INU (SHIB), Crypto.com coin (CRO), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Uniswap (UNI), Binance USD (BUSD), Chainlink (LINK), Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA), FTX Token (FTT), Dai (DAI) Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB), The Sandbox (SAND) and The Graph (GRT) rank as the top 15 in terms of market capitalization.

Market capitalization of major categories stood more or less aligned to the broader market movement.

Smart Contracts market capitalization edged up 1 percent to $820 billion attributed to gains in 2nd ranked Ethereum (ETH) and 3rd ranked Binance Coin (BNB), offset to an extent by the decline in 6th ranked Cardano (ADA).

Cardano (ADA), the largest proof of stake network, recently recorded its 20 millionth transaction after only four years in operation. A smart contracts capability was also added to the network a couple of months ago. Despite the overnight decline, it is still higher by 7 percent on a weekly basis.

DeFi space too edged up 1 percent to $182 billion led by the 4 percent overnight gains in 11th ranked Terra (LUNA). 12th ranked Avalanche (AVAX), the second most valuable DeFi asset, however has dropped by more than 3 percent overnight.

Terraform Lab's LUNA touched an all-time high of $69.74, a few hours ago. The 70 percent surge in the coin in the past week comes amidst the burning of 88 million coins, reducing supply permanently and increasing prices.

Stablecoins market capitalization also increased marginally to $149 billion.

Market cap of Web3 related crypto assets increased by 1.5 percent to $89 billion aided by the 2 percent gains in 9th ranked Polkadot (DOT) and 4 percent gains in 20th ranked Chainlink (LINK).

Research category lost more than 2 percent pulled down mainly by the 2 percent drop in 6th ranked Cardano (ADA).

NFT & collectibles gained 0.8 percent to $78 billion, whereas Metaverse gained 1 percent to $52 billion. Gaming category edged up 0.13 percent and the category's market capitalization stood at $50 billion. 25th ranked Axie Infinity (AXS) which gained 6 percent, and 26th ranked Decentraland (MANA) which declined 1 percent are the top-ranked digital assets in all the three categories.

AXS is currently trading near $140, almost 15 percent below its all-time-high of $165.37 touched in mid-November.

MANA which is currently trading at $4.3 is around 27 percent lower than the all-time high of $5.9 touched in late November.

Memes-category market cap was stable at $50 billion.

Among the top-100 crypto assets, 30th ranked Cosmos (ATOM) is the best performer with an overnight rally of 20 percent. In the same category, 66th ranked Kadena (KDA) declined the most, by 6 percent.

The impact that Omicron could have on human , or healthcare systems, or the at large is perhaps too early to assess. Nevertheless, it has shaken the global markets and brought in unexpected consequences. Crypto trajectory in the days to come could be much influenced by the happenings outside of the digital world that preoccupy global attention.

That includes the onset of a tight monetary policy regime.

