Canadian Market Down Firmly In Negative Territory

The Canadian market is down in negative territory Friday afternoon, weighed down by losses in information and healthcare sectors.

The market started off on a slightly positive note thanks to higher crude oil prices, but swiftly fell into the red and kept sliding lower as the session progressed.

While data showing continued expansion in Canadian workforce also aided sentiment early on, weak jobs data from the U.S., and reports that the new Omicron variant has been detected in at least five states in the U.S. hurt sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 20,492.03, is down 192.00 points or 0.9% at 20,570.03 about a quarter past noon.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian added a net 153,700 jobs in November of 2021, far above market expectations of about 35,000 jobs. Canadian workforce has now seen six successive months of expansion.

The unemployment rate in Canada dropped to a new pandemic-low of 6% in November from 6.7% in September.

Labour productivity in Canada declined by 1.5% in the third quarter, rebounding from a downwardly revised zero growth in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings in Canada increased to C$31.18 in November over the previous month.

In the technology section, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are down 5 to 9%.

Cannabis shares Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are down 5.8 to 8%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is declining 4.4%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) shares are up 2% after the bank reported fourth-quarter net income of $2,159 million, an increase of 36% over the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income increased by 38% over the year-ago quarter to $2,226 million. The bank declared a dividend of $1.33, an increase of $0.27 or 25%.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.03 in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 37% over the previous corresponding quarter. The stock is down more than 5%.

