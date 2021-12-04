Chicago, Brian Wilson Announce Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Chicago and Brian Wilson have announced a co-headlining 25-city tour across the United States.

With both Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the Live Nation produced tour brings together the timeless music of Chicago and the classic sounds of the Beach Boys co-founder with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

The tour kicks off on June 7, 2022, at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona, making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Tampa, Cincinnati and more before wrapping up in Clarkston, Michigan, at DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 26.

Tickets sales will start on December 3 at 10 am local time on ChicagoTheBand.com and BrianWilson.com

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, until Thursday, at 10 pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tour Dates:

Tue Jun 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Jun 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Fri Jun 10 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 11 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Tue Jun 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Thu Jun 16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Jun 20 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

Tue Jun 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Fri Jun 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 25 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Jun 28 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 29 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 01 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Jul 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Mon Jul 11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Jul 13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Thu Jul 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 15 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Jul 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 22 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Jul 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jul 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI

Tue Jul 26 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News