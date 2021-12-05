Iron Maiden Add Dates To 2022 'Legacy Of The Beast' World Tour

Iron Maiden have added 30 shows to their North American, Mexican and European dates as part of the 2022 "Legacy Of The Beast' World Tour."

"Next summer we will finally get to play the huge European stadium and festival tour for Legacy of the Beast originally set for 2020," Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said in a statement.

"The new show will be even more spectacular so after our visit to Rock in Rio early September 2022 we have decided to take it back to our fans in North America and Mexico too, playing in cities or venues we did not get to last time we toured in 2019," he added. "We are also adding some of the great cities of eastern Europe we were not initially visiting."

"The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy tour and now we just can't wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again," Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson said.

The setlist will include some songs from Iron Maiden's new album Senjutsu.

The "Legacy of the Beast World Tour" is an ongoing concert tour that Iron Maiden launched in 2018.

The tour production and set list are inspired by the band's award-winning free-to-play comic mobile game of the same name.

Fan Club presales for shows in Europe and Mexico take place on December 3 and for the U.S. and Canada shows on December 7.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale for the U.S. and Canada shows will be on December 8.

Tickets go on general sale for Greece on December 4, for Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Ukraine and Bulgaria on December 6, for Mexico on December 8, and for U.S. and Canada on December 10.

Tour Dates:

May 2022

22 Zagreb, CROATIA - Arena Zagreb (Lord of the Lost)

24 Belgrade, SERBIA - Stark Arena (Lord of the Lost)

26 Bucharest, ROMANIA - Romexpo Open Air (Lord of the Lost)

29 Kyiv, UKRAINE - VDNG (Airbourne & Lord of the Lost)

July 2022

13 Sofia, BULGARIA - Arena Armeec (Lord of the Lost)

16 Athens, GREECE - Olympic Stadium (Airbourne & Lord of the Lost)

September 2022

07 Mexico City, MEXICO - Foro Sol (Special Guests to be announced)

11 El Paso, TX, USA - Don Haskins Center (Trivium)

13 Austin, TX, USA - Moody Center (Trivium)

15 Tulsa, OK, USA - BOK Center (Trivium)

17 Denver, CO, USA - Ball Arena (Trivium)

19 Salt Lake City, UT, USA - USANA Amphitheatre (Trivium)

21 Anaheim, CA, USA - Honda Center (Trivium)

25 Chula Vista, CA, USA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Trivium)

27 Concord, CA, USA - Concord Pavilion (Trivium)

29 Seattle, WA, USA - Climate Pledge Arena (Trivium)

30 Spokane, WA, USA - Spokane Arena (Trivium)

October 2022

03 Sioux Falls, SD, USA - Denny Sanford Premier Center (Within Temptation)

05 Chicago, IL, USA - United Center (Within Temptation)

07 Columbus, OH, USA - Nationwide Arena (Within Temptation)

09 Detroit, MI, USA - Little Caesars Arena (Within Temptation)

11 Toronto, ON, CANADA - Scotiabank Centre (Within Temptation)

12 Hamilton, ON, CANADA - FirstOntario Centre (Within Temptation)

15 Ottawa, ON, CANADA - Canadian Tire Centre (Within Temptation)

17 Worcester, MA, USA - DCU Center (Within Temptation)

19 Belmont Park, NY, USA - UBS Arena (Within Temptation)

21 Newark, NJ, USA - Prudential Center (Within Temptation)

23 Washington, DC, USA - Capital One Arena (Within Temptation)

25 Greensboro, NC, USA - Greensboro Coliseum (Within Temptation)

27 Tampa, FL, USA - Amalie Arena (Within Temptation)

