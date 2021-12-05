Joe Jackson Announces 2022 'Sing, You Sinners!' Tour

Grammy-winning musician and singer-songwriter Joe Jackson has announced a European and U.S. tour titled "Sing, You Sinners!"

The extensive tour will kick off in Limerick, Ireland, on March 13 and wrap up in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 25 after running through 27 U.S. cities.

The same band that played on the English musician's last album, Fool, will be touring with him. They are Graham Maby (Bass, Vocals), Teddy Kumpel (Guitar, Vocals) and Doug Yowell (Drums, Vocals, Electronics).

Each show will feature both the full band and a "mini-set" of Jackson solo. The songs will be drawn from Jackson's whole career, including some that haven't been heard live in many years. Jackson also offers some surprises, including some completely new material.

"We've been dealing with two viruses over the past two years, and the worst - the one we really need to put behind us - is Fear," Jackson said. "Love is the opposite of fear, so if you love live music, come out and support it."

Tour Dates:

March 13 - Limerick, IE @ University Concert Hall

March 15 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

March 17 - York, GB @ York Barbican

March 19 - Cardiff, GB @ St. David's Hall

March 20 - Edinburgh, GB @ Assembly Rooms

March 22 - Manchester, GB @ Albert Hall

March 24 - Birmingham, GB @ Symphony Hall

March 25 - London, GB @ London Palladium

March 27 - Portsmouth, GB @ Portsmouth Guildhall

March 30 - Joué-lès-Tours, FR @ L'Espace Malraux

March 31 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

April 2 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

April 4 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

April 5 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

April 6 - Brussels, BE @ AB

April 8 - Berlin, DE @ Theater at Potsdamer Platz

April 10 - Milan, IT @ Teatro Lirico

April 11 - Dijon-Chenôve, FR @ Le Cedre

April 12 - Saarbrücken, DE @ Congresshalle

April 14 - Nijmegen, NL @ Concertgebouw De Vereeniging

April 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carre

April 18 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

April 19 - Tilburg, NL @ 013

April 21 - Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Femina

April 24 - Valencia, ES @ Teatro La Rambleta

April 26 - San Sebastian, ES @ Victoria Eugenia Theater

April 29 - Porto, PT @ Coliseu do Porto

April 30 - Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum

May 11 - Durham, NC @ Fletcher Hall

May 13 - Allentown, PA @ Miller Symphony Hall

May 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

May 16 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

May 18 - Ithaca, NY @ The State Theatre

May 19 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

May 21 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

May 22 - Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

May 25 - Chicago, IL @ Park West

May 26 - Chicago, IL @ Park West

My 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

May 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

June 1 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

June 2 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theater

June 4- San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 5 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

June 7 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

June 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Performing Arts

June 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

June 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

June 14 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

June 15 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

June 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre

June 21 - Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre

June 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

June 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Atlanta

June 25 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News