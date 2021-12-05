Joe Jackson Announces 2022 'Sing, You Sinners!' Tour

Grammy-winning musician and singer-songwriter Joe Jackson has announced a European and U.S. tour titled "Sing, You Sinners!"
The extensive tour will kick off in Limerick, Ireland, on March 13 and wrap up in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 25 after running through 27 U.S. cities.
The same band that played on the English musician's last album, Fool, will be touring with him. They are Graham Maby (Bass, Vocals), Teddy Kumpel (Guitar, Vocals) and Doug Yowell (Drums, Vocals, Electronics).
Each show will feature both the full band and a "mini-set" of Jackson solo. The songs will be drawn from Jackson's whole career, including some that haven't been heard live in many years. Jackson also offers some surprises, including some completely new material.
"We've been dealing with two viruses over the past two years, and the worst - the one we really need to put behind us - is Fear," Jackson said. "Love is the opposite of fear, so if you love live music, come out and support it."
Tour Dates:
March 13 - Limerick, IE @ University Concert Hall
March 15 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
March 17 - York, GB @ York Barbican
March 19 - Cardiff, GB @ St. David's Hall
March 20 - Edinburgh, GB @ Assembly Rooms
March 22 - Manchester, GB @ Albert Hall
March 24 - Birmingham, GB @ Symphony Hall
March 25 - London, GB @ London Palladium
March 27 - Portsmouth, GB @ Portsmouth Guildhall
March 30 - Joué-lès-Tours, FR @ L'Espace Malraux
March 31 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
April 2 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
April 4 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
April 5 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
April 6 - Brussels, BE @ AB
April 8 - Berlin, DE @ Theater at Potsdamer Platz
April 10 - Milan, IT @ Teatro Lirico
April 11 - Dijon-Chenôve, FR @ Le Cedre
April 12 - Saarbrücken, DE @ Congresshalle
April 14 - Nijmegen, NL @ Concertgebouw De Vereeniging
April 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carre
April 18 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
April 19 - Tilburg, NL @ 013
April 21 - Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Femina
April 24 - Valencia, ES @ Teatro La Rambleta
April 26 - San Sebastian, ES @ Victoria Eugenia Theater
April 29 - Porto, PT @ Coliseu do Porto
April 30 - Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
May 11 - Durham, NC @ Fletcher Hall
May 13 - Allentown, PA @ Miller Symphony Hall
May 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
May 16 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
May 18 - Ithaca, NY @ The State Theatre
May 19 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre
May 21 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
May 22 - Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
May 25 - Chicago, IL @ Park West
May 26 - Chicago, IL @ Park West
My 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
May 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
June 1 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre
June 2 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theater
June 4- San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 5 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
June 7 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater
June 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Performing Arts
June 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
June 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
June 14 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
June 15 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
June 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
June 21 - Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre
June 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
June 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Atlanta
June 25 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
