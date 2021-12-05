Malaysia Stock Market Likely To Remain Rangebound

Ahead of Friday's special holiday, the Malaysia stock market had moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the five-day losing streak in which it had slumped more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,500-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on coronavirus and economic concerns, with oil and technology stocks likely to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly under water and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, plantations and telecoms, while the glove makers were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 4.81 points or 0.32 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,501.74 after moving as low as 1,491.83. Volume was 3.738 billion shares worth 3.065 billion ringgit. There were 716 decliners and 272 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata dropped 0.52 percent, while CIMB Group and PPB Group both soared 2.58 percent, Dialog Group declined 0.79 percent, Digi.com surged 2.70 percent, Genting shed 0.45 percent, Genting Malaysia fell 0.36 percent, Hartalega Holdings tumbled 1.75 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.15 percent, IOI Corporation rallied 1.08 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 1.07 percent, MISC dipped 0.15 percent, MRDIY advanced 0.86 percent, Petronas Chemicals and Hong Leong Financial both eased 0.12 percent, Press Metal sank 0.56 percent, Sime Darby retreated 1.39 percent, Sime Darby Plantations jumped 1.61 percent, Telekom Malaysia lost 0.37 percent, Tenaga Nasional slid 0.22 percent, Top Glove spiked 2.55 percent and Public Bank, RHB Capital, Maybank, Maxis and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower and spent the remainder of the day in negative territory.

The Dow shed 59/72 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 34,580.08, while the NASDAQ plummeted 295.83 points or 1.92 percent to close at 15,085.47 and the S&P 500 lost 38.67 points or 0.84 percent to end at 4,538.43. For the week, the NASDAQ tumbled 2.6 percent, the S&P lost 1.2 percent and the Dow fell 0.9 percent.

The losses extended the volatility seen throughout the week, with stocks showing wild swings in reaction to the Omicron variant of the . After the first confirmed case in the U.S. earlier in the week, the new variant has now been detected in at least five states.

Traders also reacted to the Labor Department report showing weaker than expected U.S. job growth in November, although the jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent - its lowest since February 2020.

While the disappointing job growth has raised some concerns about the economic outlook amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Federal Reserve is not expected to deviate from accelerating the tapering of its asset purchases.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower Friday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand due to fresh restrictions following the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.24 or 0.4 percent at $66.26 a barrel.

