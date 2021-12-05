China Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure

The China stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 15 points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,605-point plateau although it's expected move lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on coronavirus and economic concerns, with oil and technology stocks likely to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly under water and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the energy companies, financial shares and oil and resource stocks.

For the day, the index gained 33.60 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 3,607.43 after trading between 3,573.21 and 3,608.47. The Shenzhen Composite Index increased 17.93 points or 0.71 percent to end at 2,526.38

Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.33 percent, while China Construction Bank rose 0.17 percent, China Merchants Bank gained 0.71 percent, Bank of Communications was up 0.122 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.48 percent, Jiangxi Copper advanced 0.88 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) jumped 1.89 percent, Yanzhou Coal surged 3.89 percent, PetroChina improved 0.61 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) increased 0.24 percent, Huaneng Power skyrocketed 10.05 percent, China Shenhua Energy soared 9.28 percent, Gemdale spiked 4.00 percent, Poly Developments rallied 2.01 percent, China Vanke climbed 1.26 percent, Beijing capital Development dropped 0.82 percent, China Fortune Land Development fell 0.30 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower and spent the remainder of the day in negative territory.

The Dow shed 59/72 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 34,580.08, while the NASDAQ plummeted 295.83 points or 1.92 percent to close at 15,085.47 and the S&P 500 lost 38.67 points or 0.84 percent to end at 4,538.43. For the week, the NASDAQ tumbled 2.6 percent, the S&P lost 1.2 percent and the Dow fell 0.9 percent.

The losses extended the volatility seen throughout the week, with stocks showing wild swings in reaction to the Omicron variant of the . After the first confirmed case in the U.S. earlier in the week, the new variant has now been detected in at least five states.

Traders also reacted to the Labor Department report showing weaker than expected U.S. job growth in November, although the jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent - its lowest since February 2020.

While the disappointing job growth has raised some concerns about the economic outlook amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Federal Reserve is not expected to deviate from accelerating the tapering of its asset purchases.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower Friday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand due to fresh restrictions following the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.24 or 0.4 percent at $66.26 a barrel.

