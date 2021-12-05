Hong Kong Stock Market May See Further Damage On Monday

The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 310 points or 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 23,770-point plateau and it's looking at a red light again for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on coronavirus and economic concerns, with oil and technology stocks likely to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly under water and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the casinos and oil companies, while the property and stocks were up.

For the day, the index dipped 22.24 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 23,766.69 after trading between 23,451.93 and 23,802.77.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies climbed 1.36 percent, while AIA Group tumbled 1.87 percent, Alibaba Group plunged 2.61 percent, Alibaba Health Info strengthened 1.26 percent, ANTA Sports perked 0.39 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rallied 1.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.94 percent, China Resources Land was up 0.15 percent, CITIC added 0.14 percent, CNOOC retreated 1.15 percent, Country Garden lost 0.64 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 2.94 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 0.35 percent, Henderson Land gathered 0.46 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.51 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.40 percent, Li Ning tanked 1.91 percent, Longfor sank 0.91 percent, Meituan plummeted 2.66 percent, New World Development increased 1.14 percent, Sands China advanced 1.27 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties improved 1.16 percent, Techtronic Industries soared 2.51 percent, Xiaomi Corporation added 0.72 percent, WuXi Biologics gained 0.68 percent and Hang Lung Properties was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower and spent the remainder of the day in negative territory.

The Dow shed 59/72 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 34,580.08, while the NASDAQ plummeted 295.83 points or 1.92 percent to close at 15,085.47 and the S&P 500 lost 38.67 points or 0.84 percent to end at 4,538.43. For the week, the NASDAQ tumbled 2.6 percent, the S&P lost 1.2 percent and the Dow fell 0.9 percent.

The losses extended the volatility seen throughout the week, with stocks showing wild swings in reaction to the Omicron variant of the . After the first confirmed case in the U.S. earlier in the week, the new variant has now been detected in at least five states.

Traders also reacted to the Labor Department report showing weaker than expected U.S. job growth in November, although the jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent - its lowest since February 2020.

While the disappointing job growth has raised some concerns about the economic outlook amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Federal Reserve is not expected to deviate from accelerating the tapering of its asset purchases.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower Friday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand due to fresh restrictions following the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.24 or 0.4 percent at $66.26 a barrel.

