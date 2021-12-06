Czech Retail Sales Accelerate In October

The Czech retail sales accelerated in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales accelerated by a working-day 7.2 percent year-on-year in October, following a 3.5 percent growth in September.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 5.6 percent annually in October. Economists had expected a 4.0 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in October.

Sales of non-food rose 1.9 percent and sales of food goods gained 0.2 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 2.6 percent.

