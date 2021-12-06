Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Rises In November

Austria's wholesale price inflation continued to increase in November, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index grew 16.6 percent year-on-year in November, following a 15.8 percent rise in October.

Prices for scrap and residual materials accelerated 97.9 percent annually in November and those for iron and steel grew by 73.0 percent.

Prices for other mineral oil products and rubber and plastics rose by 62.5 percent and 61.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices rose 1.0 percent in November, after a 2.6 percent increase in the prior month.

