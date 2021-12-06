Eurozone Investor Confidence At 8-Month Low

Eurozone investor confidence eased to the lowest since last April as tighter lockdown measures weighed on current assessment, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.

The investor confidence index fell to 13.5 in December from 18.3 in the previous month. This was the lowest score since April 2021.

The lockdown measures taken above all in Germany and Austria put a considerable damper on current economic activity.

The current situation index came in at 13.3 in December, the lowest since May 2021, and down from 23.5 a month ago. Meanwhile, the expectations indicator rose to 13.8 from 13.3 in the prior month.

"Our basic scenario of a "mid-cycle slowdown", i.e. a consolidation in the middle of a cycle, does not have to be abandoned yet," Sentix said.

In Germany, the Sentix overall index slumped again and fell to its lowest value since March 2021. The corresponding indicator came in at 14.4, down from 19.7 in the previous month. This was the fifth decline in a row.

A "technical" recession seems possible, but should not be taken lightly, the agency said. Investors' expectations remained stable.

The current situation indicator plunged to 13.8 in December from 24.8 in the prior month. On the other hand, the expectations index rose slightly to 15.0 from 14.8.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.