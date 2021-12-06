Italy Retail Sales Growth Slows In October

Italy's retail sales growth eased in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

The retail sales value increased 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, after a 1.0 percent growth in September. Economists had expected the sales to remain unchanged.

On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 5.3 percent in September, after a 2.2 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had forecast a growth of 6.9 percent.

Food sales declined 0.1 percent monthly in October, while non-food product sales grew 0.3 percent.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.2 percent on month in October, after a 0.7 percent gain in September. The annual growth rose to 2.8 percent from 3.9 percent a month ago.

Economic News

