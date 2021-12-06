Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Higher

The fear of the spread of Omicron is there across the globe and that might influence the sentiments of investors. Consumer prices, the U.S. trade deficit, and consumer sentiment might get special attention this week.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading positive.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 251.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 41.00 points.

The U.S. major stocks moved back to the downside and finished lower on Friday. The Nasdaq plunged 295.85 points or 1.9 percent to 15,085.47 and the S&P 500 slid 38.67 points or 0.8 percent to 4,538.43, while the narrower Dow climbed well off its worst levels but still closed down 59.71 points or 0.2 percent at 34,580.08.

On the economic front, the Investor Movement Index or IMX for November will be issued at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the index was at 8.22.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 18.13 points, or 0.50 percent, to 3,589.31, with semiconductor and new energy shares pacing the declines.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell as much as 417.31 points, or 1.76 percent, to 23,349.38.

Japanese shares ended off their day's lows. The Nikkei average ended down 102.20 points, or 0.36 percent, at 27,927.37, after losing as much as 1.2 percent earlier in the session. The broader Topix index closed 0.53 percent lower at 1,947.54.

Australian ended on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished marginally higher while the All Ordinaries index slipped 0.19 percent to 7,529.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 53.64 points or 0.79 percent. The German DAX is adding 61.04 points or 0.40 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 66.34 points or 0.93 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 114.32 points or 0.94 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.58 percent.

