Higher Open Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

Ahead of Monday's holiday for King Bhumibol's birthday, the Thai stock market had ended the two-day winning streak win which it had climbed almost 25 points or 1.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly positive on easing virus concerns and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index slipped 3.65 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 1,588.19 after trading between 1,587.53 and 1,597.25. Volume was 23.382 billion shares worth 55.196 billion baht. There were 995 decliners and 497 gainers, with 679 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport shed 0.42 percent, while Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 1.30 percent, BTS Group lost 0.55 percent, CP All Public climbed 1.27 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.93 percent, Energy Absolute added 0.61 percent, IRPC fell 0.52 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 0.85 percent, Krung Thai Card slid 0.46 percent, PTT Oil & Retail retreated 0.99 percent, PTT declined 1.34 percent, PTT Exploration and Production was down 0.42 percent, PTT Global Chemical gained 0.43 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slumped 0.81 percent, Siam Concrete improved 0.80 percent, TTB Bank collected 0.83 percent and True Corporation, Advanced Info, Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Expressway, Gulf, Kasikornbank and SCG Packaging all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened mostly higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 646.95 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 35,227.03, while the NASDAQ advanced 139.68 points or 0.93 percent to end at 15,225.15 and the S&P 500 gained 53.24 points or 1.17 percent to close at 4,591.67.

The strength on Wall Street partly reflected easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the amid indications the new strain causes milder symptoms.

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN it is too early to make definitive statements but said early signals regarding the severity of Omicron are encouraging.

Meanwhile, the jump by the Dow comes amid standout gains by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Boeing (BA) and Intel (INTC).

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday as Saudi Arabia's Aramco hiked prices of crude exported to Asia and the U.S. and amid easing concerns about Omicron. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for surged $3.23 or 4.9 percent at $69.49 a barrel.

