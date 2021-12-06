TSX Ends On Firm Note

The Canadian market rose sharply on Monday as investors picked up shares, amid easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the as reports indicated the new strain causes milder symptoms.

Energy stocks turned in a fine performance as crude oil prices rose sharply amid renewed optimism about outlook for energy demand. Consumer stocks rallied. Healthcare, real estate, information , industrials, materials and utilities sections too saw strong buying in the session. A few stocks from financial and telecom sectors posted notable gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 20,898.17, ended with a gain of 227.83 points or 1.1% at 20,861.10.

The Capped Energy Index surged up more than 2.5%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained nearly 8%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) moved up 6.1% and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) gained 5.75%. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) rallied 3 to 3.6%.

Consumer discretionary shares Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Brp Inc (DOO.TO) and Dollarama (DOL.TO) gained 3.2 to 3.6%. Magna International (MG.TO) surged up nearly 2.5%, while Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) gained nearly 2%.

Consumer staples stock Village Farms International (VFF.TO) climbed more than 6.5%. Primo Water (PRMW.TO), Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO) gained 4.75%, 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively.

In the healthcare section, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) gained 3.2%, Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) advanced 2.7% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) moved up 2.4%.

Among information technology stocks, Dye & Durham (DND.TO) soared more than 9%.

Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) gained 4.1%. Viq Solutions (VQS.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) gained 3.4 to 3.6%.

Materials shares New Gold (NGD.TO), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) and Intertape Polymer (ITP.TO) gained 3.3 to 5.1%.

