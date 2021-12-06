South Korea Posts $6.95 Billion Current Account Surplus In October

South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.95 billion in October, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - down from $10.07 billion in September.

The goods account surplus fell to $5.64 billion, compared to the $10.17 billion figure in October 2020.

The services account saw a $0.63 billion surplus, up from the $0.83 billion deficit one year earlier, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus decreased from $2.50 billion the year previously to $0.67 billion in October 2021.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.