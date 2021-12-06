Japan Household Spending Sinks 0.6% On Year In October

The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.6 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 281,996 yen.

That was in line with expectations following the 1.9 percent annual drop in September.

On a monthly basis, household spending improved 3.4 percent - shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.6 percent and down from 5.0 percent in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 549,269 yen, up 0.4 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.