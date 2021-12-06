Australia House Prices Rise 5.0% In Q3

House prices in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - slowing from 6.7 percent in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, house prices jumped 21.7 percent, up from 16.8 percent in the second quarter.

The total value of residential dwellings in Australia rose A$487.0 billion to A$9,259.2 billion this quarter, and the mean price of residential dwellings rose A$42,000 to A$863,700.

The number of residential dwellings was 10.720 million.

Economic News

