Philippines Inflation Climbs 4.2% On Year In November

Overall consumer prices in the Philippines were up 4.2 percent on year in November, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 3.9 percent and was down from 4.6 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation gained 0.7 percent - beating forecasts for 0.23 percent and accelerating from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 3.3 percent. That beat expectations for an increase of 3.15 percent and was down from 3.4 percent a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.