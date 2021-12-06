China Exports Rise More Than Expected In November

China's exports grew more than expected in November, reports said citing data from the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

Exports grew 22 percent on a yearly basis in November, which was bigger than the economists' forecast of 19 percent.

Likewise, imports advanced 31.7 percent from the last year. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 19.8 percent in November.

As a result, the trade surplus came in at $71.7 billion in November. However, this was below the expected level of $82.7 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.