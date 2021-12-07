European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Production Data Due

Industrial production and economic confidence from Germany and revised quarterly national accounts from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, Swiss unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in November from 2.7 percent in October.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production data for October. Output is forecast to climb 0.8 percent on month, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in September.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data for November is due.

At 2.45 am ET, October foreign trade data is due from France. The trade deficit totaled EUR 6.8 billion in September.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes foreign trade and industrial production figures. Production is expected to drop 6.1 percent annually in October.

Half an hour later, Sweden industrial production and orders figures are due.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the sentiment index to fall to 25.3 in December from 31.7 in the previous month.

Also, Eurostat releases quarterly GDP data. The euro area is expected to grow 2.2 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in line with the preliminary estimate.

