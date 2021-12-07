Australian Dollar Advances As RBA Holds Rate Steady; Omicron Concerns Abate

The Australian dollar gained ground against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia left the cash rate and bond purchase programme unchanged, saying that the spread of Omicron variant of is unlikely to derail the recovery.

The currency further got a boost from receding fears over the Omicron variant and a cut in the reserve requirement ratio by the People's Bank of China to help support the .

The RBA maintained the cash rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the bond buying programme at the rate of A$4 billion a week until at least mid February 2022.

The Board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 percent target range.

The emergence of the Omicron strain is a new source of uncertainty, but it is not expected to derail the recovery, the bank said.

The RBA added that the economy would return to its pre-Delta path in the first half of 2022.

Asian shares were mostly higher, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street, as positive comments from Biden's chief medial adviser Anthony Fauci reduced worries about the severity of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Fauci said that the variant did not appear to have a great degree of severity, but urged caution before drawing definitive conclusions.

China's central bank on Monday reduced the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points, which will release 1.2 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity.

The currency was trading higher on Monday, as Omicron worries eased on news that infected patients are experiencing mild illness.

The aussie added 0.3 percent to reach a 4-day high of 0.7074 against the greenback. The pair had finished Monday's deals at 0.7051. The aussie is seen facing resistance around the 0.72 mark.

The aussie was up by 0.6 percent against the yen, at a 5-day high of 80.41. The pair was valued at 79.96 when it ended trading yesterday. The aussie is likely to locate resistance around the 82.00 region, if it gains again.

Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan household spending fell 0.6 percent on year in October - coming in at 281,996 yen.

That was in line with expectations following the 1.9 percent annual drop in September.

The AUD/NZD pair gained 0.3 percent, reaching a 1-week high of 1.0465. The aussie had finished yesterday's trading session at 1.0432 against the kiwi. Immediate resistance for the aussie is possibly seen around the 1.06 level.

The aussie was 0.2 percent higher against the euro, at a 4-day high of 1.5968. The euro-aussie pair was quoted at 1.5999 at Monday's close. Next near-term resistance for the aussie is likely seen around the 1.56 level.

The aussie rose to 0.9010 against the loonie from Monday's close of 0.8991. Extension of the aussie's uptrend may lead it to a resistance around the 0.92 region.

Looking ahead, German industrial production for October and UK Halifax house price index for November are due at 2.00 am ET.

German ZEW economic sentiment index for December, Eurozone GDP and employment data for the third quarter are set for release in the European session.

U.S. and Canadian trade data and U.S. consumer credit, all for October, and Canada Ivey PMI for November will be featured in the New York session.

