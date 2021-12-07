Dutch Inflation Highest Since September 1982

Dutch consumer price inflation increased to the highest since September 1982, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.4 percent increase in October.

The latest inflation was mainly due to higher prices for gas and electricity, motor fuels, foods and clothing, the agency said.

Prices for energy rose further in November.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 5.9 percent in November from 3.7 percent in the previous month.

