Denmark Industrial Production Accelerates In October

Denmark's industrial production grew in October after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production gained a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent month-on-month in October, after a 6.2 percent drop in September. In August, output rose 3.1 percent.

Production of pharmaceutical increased the most by 11.5 percent monthly in October and those of chemical industry and oil refineries gained 11.4 percent.

The industrial turnover declined 2.3 month-on-month in October.

For the three months ended in October, the industrial production rose 2.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.