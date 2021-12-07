Norway Industrial Production Growth Slows In October

Norway's industrial production grew at a softer pace in October, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production grew 6.9 percent year-on-year in October, after 7.9 percent increase in September.

Manufacturing output accelerated 1.9 percent annually in October, after a 3.6 percent rise in September.

Production in electricity, gas and steam declined 11.0 percent and mining and quarrying output fell 12.4 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods increased 2.3 percent yearly in October and production in capital goods rose 0.7 percent.

Production of consumer goods declined 0.7 percent, while energy goods rose 11.2 percent.

Durable consumer goods production increased 2.9 percent, while production of non-durable goods fell 0.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production declined 5.3 percent in October, after 3.3 percent gain in the preceding month.

