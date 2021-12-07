Hungary Industrial Production Falls In October

Hungary's industrial production declined in October, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production dropped a working-day adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.7 percent rise in September.

The industrial production volume decreased 3.4 percent yearly in October. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent fall.

The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in October. The largest contribution came from manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.3 percent in October, after 0.3 percent decline in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.