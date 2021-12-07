Alvotech Holdings To Go Public Via $2.25 Bln SPAC Deal - Quick Facts

Biopharmaceutical company Alvotech Holdings S.A. and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (OACB), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., announced Tuesday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company's securities are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbol "ALVO."

Alvotech, founded in 2013 in Reykjavik, Iceland, is a vertically integrated platform company focused exclusively on developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines for the global market. Alvotech currently has seven products in its pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas.

Alvotech's partners, including Teva in the US and Stada in the EU, have licensed products in exchange for milestone payments and royalties.

The combination is expected to deliver gross proceeds to Alvotech in excess of $450 million, including cash proceeds of approximately $250 million from Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II's trust account, in excess of $150 million from private placement (PIPE) investors, including among others, funds managed by Suvretta Capital, Athos , CVC Capital Partners, Temasek, Farallon Capital Management, Sculptor Capital Management and premier Icelandic investors including Arctica Finance, Arion Bank, and Landsbankinn, and a $50 million equity commitment from existing shareholders to be funded prior to the end of 2021.

The combined company will have an implied initial enterprise value of approximately $2.25 billion and will be well-positioned to continue investing in the growth of its biosimilar pipeline.

As part of the transaction, Alvotech's existing equity holders have committed to roll 100% of their equity into the combined company. The transaction also includes earn-out provisions tied to the trading price of the combined company's shares, reflecting an alignment of interest with shareholders.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each Alvotech and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II, is subject to, among other customary closing conditions as well as approval by shareholders of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II, and shareholders of Alvotech. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

