S. Africa GDP Shrinks In Q3

South Africa's contracted for the first time in five quarters, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product fell 1.5 percent sequentially, in contrast to the 1.1 percent expansion in the second quarter. This was the first fall since the second quarter of 2020.

Year-on-year, GDP was up 2.9 percent versus 19.1 percent growth posted in the second quarter. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 3.4 percent in the third quarter.

Data showed that six industries recorded negative growth in the third quarter. The largest negative contributors to growth were the trade, manufacturing and agriculture industries.

The trade industry fell 5.5 percent from the previous quarter and the manufacturing industry shrank 4.2 percent. The agriculture industry contracted 13.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.