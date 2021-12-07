Relief Rally For Cryptos

Cryptocurrencies are witnessing a major rebound after the wild crash over the weekend.

Market capitalization of the 15321 cryptocurrencies tracked by coinmarketcap.com has gone up 6.20 percent overnight to $2.38 trillion. The 24-hour traded volume is $124.9 billion versus $131.03 billion, a day ago.

BTC's market capitalization dominance is 40.5 percent as compared to Ethereum's 21.8 percent versus 41.05 and 21.6 percent respectively a day ago.

Bitcoin has regained around 5 percent overnight, touching $50,965.25. BTC is currently trading 26 percent from the all-time-high as compared to 30 percent on Monday morning. Out-of-money Bitcoin holders have declined to 16 percent from 21 percent a day ago.

Open Interest in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Bitcoin Futures increased to 13179 on Monday versus 13148 on Friday and 12813 on Thursday.

Ethereum too has increased 7.5 percent from the previous day's levels and is now trading at $4,363.94 The cumulative drop from the peak has reduced to 10 percent versus 16 percent a day before. At current prices, no ETH holders are out-of-money versus 6 percent a day ago.

Among the top-100 cryptocurrencies, all are in overnight positive territory except 81st ranked Huobi Token (HT) and 66th ranked Waves (WAVES).

54th ranked Bitcoin SV (BSV), 45th ranked Loopring (LRC), 78th ranked Nexo (NEXO) and 14th ranked Polygon (MATIC) have gained more than 25 percent overnight.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) emerged following a hard fork (a radical change in the network protocol) of the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) blockchain in 2018. BCH had in turn forked from the BTC blockchain a year earlier. BSV aims to offer scalability and stability in line with the original description of Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.

LRC is the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token of Loopring, an open protocol designed for the building of decentralized crypto exchanges.

Nexo is a blockchain-based lending platform that offers users instant cryptocurrency-backed loans.

Polygon is a well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. 88 percent of the coin is held by large holders. At current prices, all holders are in-the money. It is trading 14 percent below its all-time high. It is the second most valuable among enterprise solution crypto projects and tokens.

8th ranked XRP (XRP) has recovered 5 percent overnight despite Canadian crypto exchange platform, Newton delisting XRP amidst regulatory concerns.

In tandem with the rally, almost all crypto market categories have bounced back. NFTs & Collectibles have rebounded 11.2 percent to $63 billion. Web3, Metaverse, Gaming, Play to Earn etc. have all rallied more than 10 percent overnight. DeFi is higher by 9.7 percent whereas Memes have increased by 8 percent.

Meanwhile, crypto trading platform BitMart has announced that the company would use its own funding to cover the recent security breach and compensate the victims. Around $150 million in cryptocurrencies were withdrawn in the breach.

The whipsawing crash over the weekend had unnerved not just crypto investors but also neutral crypto watchers. Most frenzied categories like Metaverse, Memes, NFTs etc. had been beaten heavily and with the rebound happening now, many investors would be heaving a sigh of relief.

