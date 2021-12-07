How To Take Screenshots In Windows 10 PC

Taking a screenshot on your iPhone or Android smartphones can be achieved with a simple gesture or by touching a key. But do you know how to capture a screenshot on Windows PC?

There are several easy ways to take a screenshot, either a part or the entire display, of something on your Windows computer screen.

Using Print Screen Key

The most simple and easiest way to capture and save computer screen display is to simply press the "Print Screen" key on your keyboard. It's usually labeled "Print Screen" or "PrtScn" and is located in the top row near the Function keys.

Press PrtScn: This allows users to copy the entire screen to the clipboard. Then they can paste the screenshot into any program that displays images, like Paint or Microsoft Word.

Press Alt + PrtScn: Using this combination, users can copy the active window to the clipboard, which then they can paste into another program.

Press Windows key + PrtScn: This option allows users to save the entire screen as an image file. The saved images can be found by default in "Pictures" folder under "Screenshots" subfolder

Using Snip & Sketch or Shift + Windows Key + S

By using Snipping tool, users can take a snapshot to copy words or images from all or part of your PC screen. Users can either hit the Shift + Windows Key + S keyboard combo or open Snip & Sketch from the Action Center's Screen snip button.

Users can capture four types of snips:

Free-form snip: Using this option users can draw a free-form shape around an object.

Rectangular snip: This allows users to drag the cursor around an object to form a rectangle.

Window snip: This option selects a window, such as a dialog box, that you want to capture.

Full-screen snip: As the name suggest, this option captures the entire screen.

When users capture a snip, it's automatically copied to the Snipping Tool window where you make changes, save, and share.

Using Windows Game Bar

The Game Bar is an overlay you can use within most Windows games to take screenshots and record video. You can also use this option to take screenshots and record video for other purposes as well.

Press Windows Key + G to open the Game bar, which includes an icon looking like a camera in its Broadcast & capture section. Tap that, and your screenshot will be saved default to the "Videos" folder under subfolder "Captures".

