Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To See Additional Support

The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 0.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,800-point plateau and it's looking at another firm start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing virus concerns, supported by tech and oil stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and cement companies, while the stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 108.71 points or 0.61 percent to finish at the daily high of 17,796.92 after moving as low as 17,642.32.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company both climbed 1.17 percent, while Mega Financial improved 1.45 percent, CTBC Financial rallied 2.16 percent, Fubon Financial spiked 1.62 percent, First Financial gathered 0.84 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.36 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation retreated 1.19 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.47 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.72 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 0.99 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.84 percent, Delta Electronics gained 0.77 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.48 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.23 percent and Taiwan Cement added 0.53 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened sharply higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 492.40 points or 1.40 percent to finish at 35,719.43, while the NASDAQ surged 461.76 points or 3.03 percent to close at 15,686.92 and the S&P 500 jumped 95.08 points or 2.07 percent to end at 4,686.75.

Easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street. Indications the variant causes milder symptoms has helped offset worries the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

Intel (INTC) fueled the rally as the semiconductor giant is jumped 3.1 percent to its best closing level in well over a month. The spike by Intel comes after the company announced its intention to take its self-driving car unit Mobileye public in the U.S. in mid-2022 via an initial public offering.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of October amid a spike in the value of exports.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, lifting the most active futures contracts to their highest settlement in two weeks amid rising optimism about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January surged $2.56 or 3.7 percent at $72.05 a barrel.

