Japan GDP Sinks 3.6% On Year In Q3

Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 3.6 percent on year in the third quarter of 2021, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.

That missed forecasts for a drop of 3.1 percent following the 2.0 percent increase in the second quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP sank 0.9 percent - also missing forecasts for a drop of 0.8 percent after adding 0.4 percent in the three months prior.

Capital expenditure was down 2.3 percent on quarter, exceeding expectations for a decline of 3.9 percent following the 2.2 percent gain in the previous three months.

GDP external demand was flat on quarter, while private consumption was down 1.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.