Japan Overall Bank Lending Rises 0.6% On Year In November

The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 577.074 trillion yen.

That's down from 0.9 percent in October.

Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 0.5 percent to 500.885 trillion yen - slowing from 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Lending from trusts rose 1.0 percent on year to 76.189 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks sank 2.5 percent on year to 3.042 trillion yen.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.