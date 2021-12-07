Hong Kong Stock Market Has Solid Lead For Wednesday's Trade

The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 440 points or 1.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,980-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing virus concerns, supported by tech and oil stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the properties, casinos and oil and stocks.

For the day, the index surged 634.28 points or 2.72 percent to finish at 23,983.66 after trading between 23,512.50 and 23,989.78.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies gathered 1.71 percent, while AIA Group climbed 1.80 percent, Alibaba Group skyrocketed 12.24 percent, Alibaba Health Info soared 6.65 percent, ANTA Sports advanced 1.53 percent, China Life Insurance collected 2.60 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 1.37 percent, CITIC perked 1.48 percent, CNOOC rose 0.65 percent, Country Garden surged 11.13 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical improved 0.49 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 3.38 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 1.17 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was up 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.23 percent, Li Ning strengthened 3.55 percent, Longfor rallied 3.60 percent, Meituan accelerated 5.77 percent, New World Development rose 0.32 percent, Sands China spiked 6.20 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties was up 0.10 percent, Techtronic Industries eased 0.06 percent, Xiaomi Corporation increased 0.63 percent, WuXi Biologics gained 1.15 percent and China Resources Land, China Mengniu Dairy and Henderson Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened sharply higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 492.40 points or 1.40 percent to finish at 35,719.43, while the NASDAQ surged 461.76 points or 3.03 percent to close at 15,686.92 and the S&P 500 jumped 95.08 points or 2.07 percent to end at 4,686.75.

Easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street. Indications the variant causes milder symptoms has helped offset worries the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

Intel (INTC) fueled the rally as the semiconductor giant is jumped 3.1 percent to its best closing level in well over a month. The spike by Intel comes after the company announced its intention to take its self-driving car unit Mobileye public in the U.S. in mid-2022 via an initial public offering.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of October amid a spike in the value of exports.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, lifting the most active futures contracts to their highest settlement in two weeks amid rising optimism about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January surged $2.56 or 3.7 percent at $72.05 a barrel.

