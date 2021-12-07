Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 65 points or 1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,600-point plateau and it's likely to move higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing virus concerns, supported by tech and oil stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the cement and resource stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 55.45 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 6,602.57 after trading between 6,573.11 and 6,608.63.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 2.08 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.51 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia soared 2.92 percent, Bank Mandiri jumped 1.74 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 2.92 percent, Indosat plummeted 6.79 percent, Indocement rose 0.41 percent, Semen Indonesia shed 0.62 percent, Indofood Suskes retreated 1.17 percent, United Tractors spiked 2.45 percent, Astra International skyrocketed 4.87 percent, Energi Mega Persada dropped 0.93 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.02 percent, Aneka Tambang advanced 0.86 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 0.63 percent, Timah fell 0.32 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations spiked 1.80 percent and Bumi Resources and Bank Central Asia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened sharply higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 492.40 points or 1.40 percent to finish at 35,719.43, while the NASDAQ surged 461.76 points or 3.03 percent to close at 15,686.92 and the S&P 500 jumped 95.08 points or 2.07 percent to end at 4,686.75.

Easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street. Indications the variant causes milder symptoms has helped offset worries the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

Intel (INTC) fueled the rally as the semiconductor giant is jumped 3.1 percent to its best closing level in well over a month. The spike by Intel comes after the company announced its intention to take its self-driving car unit Mobileye public in the U.S. in mid-2022 via an initial public offering.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of October amid a spike in the value of exports.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, lifting the most active futures contracts to their highest settlement in two weeks amid rising optimism about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January surged $2.56 or 3.7 percent at $72.05 a barrel.

