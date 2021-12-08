Romania GDP Growth Eases In Q3

Romania's grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, after rising 1.5 percent in the second quarter. This was the weakest rate in the current five quarters of consecutive growth.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded at a pace of 7.4 percent annually, slower than the 13.9 percent increase in the previous period.

Similarly, adjusted GDP growth slowed to 8.1 percent on year from 13.8 percent in the preceding quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.