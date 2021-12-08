South Africa Retail Sales Increase For Second Month

South Africa's retail sales rose for the second straight month in October, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.1 percent increase in September. This was in line with economists expectation.

The largest contribution came from pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries, and textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales declined 1.3 percent in October, after a 5.1 percent growth in the previous month.

In the three months ended in October, retail sales decreased 0.1 percent, following a 5.5 percent fall in the preceding three months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.