Latvia Inflation Surges In November

Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated in November, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 7.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 6.0 percent increase in October.

Transport cost increased 18.7 percent and housing cost rose 15.0 percent. Prices in the food sector increased 5.6 percent and those of furnishing rose 4.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 1.1 percent in November, after a 0.3 percent decline in the previous month. Prices rose for the first time in four months.

