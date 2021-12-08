Chinese Inflation Data On Tap For Thursday

China will on Thursday release November numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are tipped to advance 0.3 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year after gaining 0.7 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year in October. Producer prices are predicted to spike 12.4 percent on year, slowing from 13.5 percent in the previous month.

Thailand will see November results for its consumer confidence index; in October, the index score was 43.9.

Japan will release November numbers for machine tool orders; in October, orders surged 81.5 percent on year.

The Philippines will provide October figures for industrial production; in September, production skyrocketed 122.7 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.