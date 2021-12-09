Drake Withdraws 2022 Grammy Nominations

Canadian rapper Drake has reportedly withdrawn his two nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Drake had received nominations for best rap album for Certified Lover Boy and best rap performance for his song "Way 2 Sexy."

According to reports, the rapper and his management made the request to pull out of consideration but did not provide any reason behind the decision.

Drake, who has won four Grammys, does not maintain a healthy relationship with the Recording Academy. Last year, he criticized the Grammys after The Weeknd and his blockbuster album After Hours did not receive any nominations.

"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after," Drake wrote on Instagram at the time.

"It's like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just won't change their ways," he added. "The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up overtime and pass on to the generations to come."

In 2019, Drake declined to perform at the ceremony then criticized the awards show from the stage.

"I wanna let you know we're playing in an opinion-based sport not a factual-based sport," he said while accepting the Grammy for his single "God's Plan."

He continued, "This is a where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people who might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York or anybody else."

The Recording Academy has updated the change to its list, along with a note: "Each year, the Recording Academy makes adjustments to the nominations list as-necessary after the list is first published. Common changes are often the result of updated credits and may include spelling corrections, title modifications, and the addition of nominees who were not included in the original submission, among other revisions. This year, for the first time, we are making these updates public to ensure transparency and accessibility to the most up-to-date and accurate information."

Entertainment News