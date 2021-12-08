U.S. Stocks Finish Lackluster Session Mostly Higher

Stocks turned in a lackluster performance for much of the trading session on Wednesday but managed to end the day mostly higher. The uptick on the day extended the substantial rally seen during trading on Monday and Tuesday.

The major averages all finished the session in positive territory, although the Dow inched up just 35.32 points or 0.1 percent to 35,754.75. The Nasdaq climbed 100.07 points or 0.6 percent to 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.3 percent to 4,701.21.

The choppy trading seen for most of the day came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the following recent volatility.

While stocks skyrocketed early this week, the rally came on the heels of the sharp pullback inspired by the detection of the Omicron variant of the

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement next week.

Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

A relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of reports on weekly jobless claims, consumer prices and consumer sentiment in the coming days.

Nonetheless, some positive sentiment was generated in reaction to comments from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) regarding the effectiveness of their Covid vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech said preliminary laboratory studies have demonstrated that three doses of their vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, although airline stocks moved sharply higher, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 3.1 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among tobacco stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index.

Oil service stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, resulting in a 1.7 percent gain by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

The strength among oil service stocks came amid a modest increased by the price of crude oil, with crude for January delivery rising $0.31 to $72.36 a barrel.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries saw further downside after moving notably lower over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.9 basis points to 1.509 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to the weekly jobless claims report, although traders may look ahead to Friday's report on consumer price inflation and next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com