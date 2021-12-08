Thai Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings

The Thai stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, jumping more than 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,620-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, again supported by oil and technology companies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 9.08 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 1,618.36 after trading between 1,610.30 and 1,621.21. Volume was 25.530 billion shares worth 69.263 billion baht. There were 867 gainers and 717 decliners, with 599 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info surged 4.27 percent, while Thailand Airport advanced 0.81 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 1.70 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.44 percent, CP All Public sank 0.84 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods fell 0.41 percent, Energy Absolute rallied 2.13 percent, IRPC skidded 1.03 percent, Krung Thai Bank spiked 2.46 percent, Krung Thai Card accelerated 2.27 percent, PTT Oil & Retail soared 1.98 percent, PTT Exploration and Production added 0.43 percent, SCG Packaging perked 0.40 percent, Siam Concrete lost 0.79 percent, TTB Bank collected 3.23 percent, True Corporation improved 1.75 percent and Bangkok Expressway, BTS Group, Gulf, Kasikornbank, PTT, PTT Global Chemical and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday, shook off a midday slump and finished in the green.

The Dow added 35.32 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 35,754.75, while the NASDAQ jumped 100.07 points or 0.64 percent to end at 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.31 percent to close at 4,701.21.

The choppy trading seen for most of the day came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

Some positive sentiment was generated by comments from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) regarding the effectiveness of their Covid vaccine as preliminary laboratory studies have demonstrated that three doses of their vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.31 or 0.4 percent at $72.36 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see November results for its consumer confidence index later today; in October, the index score was 43.9.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com