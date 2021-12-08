Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, jumping more than 160 points or 5.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,000-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, again supported by oil and technology companies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, weakness from the shares and mixed performances from the oil and chemical stocks.

For the day, the index gained 10.08 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 3,001.80 after trading between 2,995.34 and 3,036.13. Volume was 482 million shares worth 11 trillion won. There were 496 gainers and 340 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.40 percent, while KB Financial rose 0.17 percent, Hana Financial added 0.47 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 1.59 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.23 percent, Naver climbed 1.02 percent, LG Chem soared 5.63 percent, Lotte Chemical tanked 2.60 percent, S-Oil plunged 2.76 percent, SK Innovation rallied 2.22 percent, POSCO perked 0.52 percent, SK Telecom skidded 1.25 percent, KEPCO jumped 1.37 percent, Kia Motors eased 0.12 percent and Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday, shook off a midday slump and finished in the green.

The Dow added 35.32 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 35,754.75, while the NASDAQ jumped 100.07 points or 0.64 percent to end at 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.31 percent to close at 4,701.21.

The choppy trading seen for most of the day came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

Some positive sentiment was generated by comments from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) regarding the effectiveness of their Covid vaccine as preliminary laboratory studies have demonstrated that three doses of their vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.31 or 0.4 percent at $72.36 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis