China Consumer Prices Rise 2.3% On Year In November

Consumer prices in China were up 2.3 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for a gain of 2.5 percent and up from 1.5 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.4 percent - exceeding expectations for 0.3 percent but slowing from 0.7 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 12.9 percent on year, topping forecasts for 12.4 percent and down from 13.5 percent a month earlier.

