Japanese Market Modestly Lower

The Japanese stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Thursday, giving up some of the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 staying above the 27,800 level, despite the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with traders remaining cautious amid mixed reports on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines against the fast spreading Omicron variant.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 55.49 points or 0.19 percent to 28,805.13, after hitting a low of 28,788.06 and a high of 28,908.29 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is flat and Honda is down almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is edging down 0.4 percent, while Screen Holdings is gaining more than 1 percent. Tokyo Electron is flat,

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging down 0.3 percent each.

The major exporters are lower. Panasonic is losing almost 2 percent and Sony is down almost 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are edging up 0.1 percent each.

Among the other major losers, Hitachi Zosen is losing more than 5 percent, Ricoh is declining almost 4 percent, Mitsubishi Motors is down more than 3 percent and Hitachi is slipping almost 3 percent.

Conversely, Minebea Mitsumi is gaining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 113 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a lackluster performance for much of the trading session on Wednesday but managed to end the day mostly higher. The uptick on the day extended the substantial rally seen during trading on Monday and Tuesday.

The major averages all finished the session in positive territory, although the Dow inched up just 35.32 points or 0.1 percent to 35,754.75. The Nasdaq climbed 100.07 points or 0.6 percent to 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.3 percent to 4,701.21.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.31 or 0.4 percent at $72.36 a barrel.

