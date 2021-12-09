European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's external trade figures. Exports are forecast to grow 0.8 percent on month and imports to climb 0.3 percent in October.

In the meantime, foreign trade from Denmark and producer price figures from Lithuania are due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes Winter economic forecasts.

Also, foreign trade reports from Slovakia and Hungary are due. Hungary's trade deficit is seen at EUR 62 million in October versus a shortfall of EUR 128 million in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.