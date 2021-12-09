Estonia Trade Balance Swings To Deficit In October

Estonia's trade balance swung to a deficit in October, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 164 million in October versus a surplus of 27 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 70 million.

Exports grew 18.0 percent year-on-year in October, after a 30.0 percent rise in September.

Imports rose 32.0 percent yearly in October, after a 37.0 percent growth in the previous month.

"In October, the imports of goods reached yet another record level," Evelin Puura, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Economic News

