SECO Trims Swiss 2022 Growth Forecast, Raises Inflation Outlook

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, on Thursday lowered the country's economic growth forecast for next year, but raised the inflation outlook.

The SECO cut the GDP growth forecast, with adjustments for sport events, for next year to 3.0 percent from 3.4 percent predicted in September.

The GDP growth forecast without adjustments was lowered to 3.2 percent from 3.6 percent.

The growth estimate, adjusted for sporting events, for this year was raised to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent. The estimate without adjustments was lifted to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent.

The inflation forecast for this year was raised to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent. The price growth outlook for next year was lifted to 1.1 percent from 0.8 percent.

