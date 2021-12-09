Denmark Trade Surplus Increases In October

Denmark's trade surplus increased in October, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The total trade surplus rose to DKK 15.6 billion in October from DKK 14.0 billion in September.

Exports increased 2.2 percent monthly in October and imports rose 1.0 percent.

The goods trade surplus rose to DKK 6.5 billion in October from DKK 4.5 billion in September. Goods exports rose 3.2 percent and imports gained 0.6 percent.

The surplus in the services trade fell to DKK 9.1 billion in October from DKK 9.4 billion in the previous month. Exports increased 0.8 percent and imports rose 1.8 percent.

The current account surplus increased to DKK 20.5 billion in October from DKK 18.2 billion in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.