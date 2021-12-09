Lithuania Producer Price Inflation Rises In November

Lithuania's producer prices increased further in November, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.

The producer price index increased 17.6 percent year-on-year in November, following a 16.3 percent rise in October.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices grew 11.7 percent annually in November, following a 9.0 percent increase in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 27.1 percent annually in November. Prices for products sold on the foreign market rose by 10.8 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rise 1.7 percent in November, following a 1.3 percent gain in the prior month.

